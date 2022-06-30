A name steeped in history

“For me, 1799 was kind of the beginning of the promise of freedom for my ancestors and what have you,” Quander said. “So for me, it was very fitting for my flagship location, here in Old Town, which is where we arrived on slave ships, to call the restaurant 1799 Prime Steak and Seafood.”

There are hundreds of years of American history behind the name 1799 Prime, an elegant steakhouse set to open on 110 S. Pitt Street in mid to late July, as 1799 was the year that restaurant founder Jahmond Quander’s enslaved ancestors were freed at Mount Vernon upon the death of George Washington.

Quander is one of the oldest documented African American family names of people who came to North America as slaves. Quander family records have been so meticulously kept that the family members can trace their lineage back almost 350 years to Colonial Maryland, according to the 1799 Prime website.

One of Quander’s ancestors, who arrived in America on a slave ship, was asked his name. The ancestor, who had been taken from Ghana, responded with a name that was misinterpreted as “Quando.” In the 18th century, the spelling was transposed to Kwando and then much later to Quander.

Quander ancestors wound up working as slaves on George Washington’s property in Mount Vernon. Jahmond Quander said one of his ancestors was a seamstress for the Washingtons. Nancy Carter Quander and her mother Sukey Bay were among the slaves who worked as spinners and cloth makers at River Farm, one of George Washington’s five farms that made up the Mount Vernon Plantation and Estate, according to the 1799 Prime website.