ACHS seniors receive SFA awards

The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria awarded a record $1.2 million in scholarships this year to incoming college freshman and current college students that graduated from Alexandria City High School, according to a news release.

Two hundred and five students from the Class of 2022 were awarded a total of $600,000 in scholarships to support their higher education.

Brianna Jerez, who will be the first in her family to attend college, was awarded SFA’s largest scholarship, The Madelyn Anderson Memorial Scholarship. Jerez will be putting her $40,000 award toward a degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University. Other scholarships included the Nancy Howard Scholarship for the Humanities, awarded to Samia Mers; the Technomics/Nancy Hylton Merit Scholarship, awarded to Helen Rodriguez; the Dream Team Arts Scholarship, awarded to Hamerati Fufa; the Amazon Corporate Partnership Scholarship, awarded to Brendan Smith; the 1971 Titans Scholarship, awarded to Bryan Wibowo; and the 21st Century Scholarship, awarded to Maham Malik.