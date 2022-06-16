ACPS superintendent resigns

“Personally, that’s the part I find terribly offensive, because the School Board issued that contract with him. If they hadn’t issued that contract, we wouldn’t be in the hole for all that. It would have just been a natural separation and we just wouldn’t have had to pay out his contact,” Hillis said.

According to former School Board member Margaret Lorber, Hutchings requested the early contract renewal, and much of the board supported it.

“We were huge supporters of his,” Lorber said. “He requested it. This was something Dr. Hutchings felt would make him more comfortable – the security of a contract. As for me, I wanted it because I wanted him to stay if he was willing to stay.”

Lorber expressed support for Hutchings and his contributions to ACPS. She said the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in some of those efforts, but that Hutchings did “an excellent job” given the circumstances.

Although Hutchings’ push for racial equity and visionary ideas for the district were partially thwarted, Lorber said she supports his future endeavors.

“What he was trying to do really got derailed because of COVID, and my sadness is that if COVID had not happened, we would still have Dr. Hutchings, because the City of Alexandria would have been a wonderful case study for him,” Lorber said. “I think it’s fabulous that he’s launched a career in consulting school systems that truly want to address this issue. Our school system would have been a good one, but COVID just made it impossible.”

Next steps include heading the company Revolutionary Ed., LLC, which was registered in 2021. The organization’s website includes information about his just released book, “Getting into Good Trouble at School: A Guide to Building an Antiracist School System,” which includes methods to dismantle racist policies “that for centuries have kept students of color from experiencing educational engagement, opportunities and success as their white counterparts.”