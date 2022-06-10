APD arrests shooting suspect

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Police Department made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, according to a news release.

Police responded to a service call at approximately 1:56 a.m. for a shots fired incident in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street. They discovered a deceased male, later identified as Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte, 24, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.