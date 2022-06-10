APD arrests shooting suspect

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]
The Alexandria Police Department made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, according to a news release.
Police responded to a service call at approximately 1:56 a.m. for a shots fired incident in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street. They discovered a deceased male, later identified as Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte, 24, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The suspect, Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 22, was arrested on the scene. He was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the release.
APD Public Information Officer Marcel Bassett confirmed that the two were brothers and that the investigation is still active.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD Detective Michael Whelan at 703-746-6228 or [email protected]