MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
The Zappa Band plays The Birchmere
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] One word to describe the late musician Frank Zappa is eccentric. Another might be irreverent, avant-garde or even kooky. But...
ACPS superintendent resigns
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D. announced his resignation from the district on June 10, leading community members...
Joint meeting addresses school safety, council approves SLEP member
By Olivia Anderson | [email protected] City Council and the Alexandria School Board held a joint meeting on Monday, in which they discussed ways to bolster...