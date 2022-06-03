City celebrates D-Day anniversary

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The City of Alexandria is commemorating the 78th anniversary of D-Day with two events over the weekend. Held tonight at the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum, the first event will offer a behind-the-scenes look at D-Day. Starting at 7 p.m. Dr. Kim Bernard Holien will present “Patton and Rommel: The Missing Generals of D-Day,” in which she describes why two important figures in D-Day were not present at Normandy.

Tickets can be purchased online at alexandriava.gov/ Shop. The in-person lecture costs $15 and the virtual lecture costs $10.

Then, on June 4, the city will hold a free commemorative event featuring World War II reenactors with displays, a 1940s jazz band, swing dancing, the U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps, a French market and a ceremony featuring special guests and city leaders.

For more information, visit alexandriava.gov/Historic.

[email protected]