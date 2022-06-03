City to host Pride Month event

For the fifth year in a row, the City of Alexandria will kick off Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month with a celebratory event.

On June 4, attendees can stop by the Charles Houston Recreation Center parking lot and collect swag, enjoy music and food, create art, pose for pictures and learn about LGBTQ+ inclusive services in the city. Free and confidential HIV testing is also available.

Mayor Justin Wilson will read a proclamation at 1:30 p.m. and the drag queen story hour will begin at 2 p.m.

For more information about the event or available resources, visit alexandriava. gov/LGBTQ.

[email protected]