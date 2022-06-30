Donnell Rawlings: From aspiring cop to stand-up comedian

AT: How did you get your start in comedy?

DR: Well, I was waiting to be a D.C. police officer years ago. And I used to go to this comedy club with some colleagues of mine at a job I had. And I started heckling the comedians. And I went from being a heckler to the club owner daring me to go on stage. I went on stage and never looked back. So, it was never anything I wanted to do, but just so happened. I got into it just by being a heck of a loudmouth in the audience. … I had no ambition to do stand-up. What it was just like one thing led to another. I started to stand up there, get excited about that. And then I started, kind of got a couple of monologue books, started practicing monologues and trying to train myself to be an actor that evolved into an acting career and everything was just by chance.

AT: Do you have a favorite role or part you’ve played on TV or as an actor?

DR: Well, no I wouldn’t say favorite role. But the role that I’m probably going to die with is a character Ashy Larry from the Chappelle Show. People would never ever let me live that down.

AT: Do you think that character was the most memorable or influential in your comedy career?

DR: I think that that show [the Chappelle Show] was just such a great platform for people to see what I’ve been doing for years. I’ve done some other stuff in regard to, you know, what I think will go down as one of the greatest things I’ve done, especially in the eyes of my son, when I played Dez the barber in the Pixar animated Oscar-winning movie, ‘Soul.’ It doesn’t matter what I do moving forward in my career, the fact that my son finally acknowledged what ‘Daddy does for a living’ through animation. That’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done.