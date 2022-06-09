Fit for a queen: Residents hold Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee

Taylor said the idea was inspired by the many street parties that occurred in celebration of the queen’s golden jubilee in 2002 and her coronation in 1952.

“So, we took the idea of having a street party. We thought, ‘Well, it would be nice to have one here. We’ve got a few Brits,’” Taylor said.

“We just thought it was a marvelous opportunity to celebrate the achievement of a wonderful human being,” Woolridge added.

Resident Betsy McCormack attended the event in a vibrant pink gown, jewelry and a sparkly tiara. While answering what brought her out that night, another partygoer walked by and complimented McCormack’s outfit.