Joint meeting addresses school safety, council approves SLEP member

The meeting came following a school year rife with violence throughout, that culminated May 24 when Alexandria City High School student Luis Mejia Hernandez died after being stabbed at Bradlee Shopping Center. A 16-year-old student has been arrested and charged with murder in Mejia Hernandez’ killing.

In the meeting, both parties addressed how they can work together to reduce gun violence; identify gaps in systems and processes that result in student violence; and identify the expected products of the School Law Enforcement Partnership.

City Council and the Alexandria School Board held a joint meeting on Monday, in which they discussed ways to bolster student safety in schools.

“This is really an opportunity to think about, ‘How do we activate multiple departments? How do we activate and mobilize every resource we have available to ensure the health and safety of our young people?’” Councilor Alyia Gaskins said at the top of the meeting. “… It really is a starting point and a call to action to give space for us to listen to our young people, hear what they have to say, be able to evaluate what we’re currently doing, identify the things that we’re not doing, and then put in a plan that we are holding ourselves accountable to.”

A memo, written by Gaskins and Mayor Justin Wilson, outlined possible reform policies that address youth trauma and mental health; coordinate across sectors to identify challenges, needs and opportunities; develop sustainable strategies to align services and existing initiatives; identify metrics and transparent processes to ensure accountability; prioritize equity; and target investment at identified gaps.

The memo recommended partnering with ACT’s Alexandria Youth Council and other youth leadership organizations to host a youth safety and violence prevention summit where youth can share concerns openly. It also recommended organizing a special task force with representatives from youth-serving agencies to turn the summit discussion into an action plan, review

ing SLEP recommendations and potentially using American Rescue Plan Act funds to implement the action plan.