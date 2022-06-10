Little Shop of Horrors receives award

Alexandria City High School’s “Little Shop of Horrors” won a regional high school theater award at the Kennedy Center on June 6. KD Bectel, Lyra Jaffe, Kate Schneider, and Tanween Syed received the Cappies Award for Props.

The Cappies is a high school theater review and awards pro- gram in which student critics vote on nominations and awards for plays and musicals. At the Cappies’ 22nd annual Gala, dozens of nominated schools were recognized for their excellence in performance and backstage work. Five schools were nominated in the Prop category with the ACHS crew coming out on top. The cast and crew of “Little Shop of Horrors” received five nominations: Props, Ella Bruinooge for Sets, Stage Crew, Erin Burns for Best Female Vocalist and Stuart Conrad for Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical.