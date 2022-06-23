Parents raise safety concerns

Numerous ACPS parents expressed their distress and concern about violence in Alexandria City Public Schools, and the potential for future gun violence, at a School Board meeting on June 16. Parents outlined violence prevention policies that they believe the School Board should be enforcing, many of which centered around gun safety. The parents emphasized that local policy, not just national changes, can help keep Alexandria children safe, and urged the School Board to not wait but instead take action for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Bridget Shea Westfall, a Moms Demand Action Volunteer and ACPS parent of two, said the School Board and their chapter should work together. She urged the School Board to make changes to the ACPS website to add resources for parents and students about gun violence, making it easier for the community to access. Westfall also advocated adding safe gun storage information on how to keep firearms away from children in homes where guns are owned on the website for parents to access.