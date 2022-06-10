Port City Flavor: Easy on the ears

Blackwall Hitch

Blackwall Hitch, located at 5 Cameron St., is an American, coastally inspired restaurant with various seafood options and an oyster counter. But it also offers live music on Friday and Saturday nights, generally from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The restaurant features a bevy of local artists such as Ryan Forrester, Bravenoise, Black Coffee and Merlon Devine. On Sundays Blackwall Hitch offers a regular Sunday Brunch experience, which usually includes the stylings of jazz musician Rodney Kelley and occasional guests.

General Manager Erik Concoby said that artists like Ryan Forrester and Black Coffee bring their following to their performances.

“We see a lot of their fans showing up for them,” Concoby said. “Bands know a lot of people, so they let them know where to be, where they’re gonna play, so we see those people show up, which is really nice.”