Potomac Riverkeepers propose settlement

The Potomac Riverkeepers Network, an environmental nonprofit organization that aims to protect the Potomac River, sent the City of Alexandria a settlement proposal last week after filing a lawsuit last month, PRKN member Dean Naujoks said.

According to PRKN, the settlement proposal is the most recent chapter in a continued effort to reach an agreement with the city despite years of conflict over pollution flowing from Alexandria into the Potomac River.

“We’re still willing to work with them,” Naujoks told the Times in an interview. “We didn’t want it to come to this.”

The proposal comes after PRKN filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city for allegedly allowing toxic coal tar and creosote wastes to contaminate the Potomac River since at least 1975.