Taste of Del Ray to return

The 13th annual Taste of Del Ray is set to take place this weekend, from June 3 to 5.

The event will kick off tonight with a VIP reception, followed by three days of “Taste Along the Avenue,” where each participating restaurant will offer participants up to three select “tastes” for $5 each.

Participating restaurants include Smallcakes, Spice Kraft, Junction Bakery & Bistro, Del Ray Pizzeria, Stomping Ground, Evening Star Cafe, Matt and Tony’s AllDay Kitchen and Bar, Taqueria Poblano, Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, Hops N Shine, Northside 10, Cheesetique, Bella Napoli and Pork Barrel BBQ.

The event will also include a People’s Choice Award, in which registrants receive an online ballot for the award and vote for their favorite. Online voting closes at 8:30 p.m. on June 5 and winners will be announced on June 6.

Participants are encouraged to tag their food photos #visitdelray on Facebook and Instagram.

For a chance to be featured in next week’s Times issue, send us your food photos at [email protected]

