Taste of Del Ray winners announced

By Catherine Kane | [email protected]
Following a weekend of eating and voting, the Taste of Del Ray festival announced winners in the 13th annual celebration of cuisine in the Del Ray neighborhood.
In the Judge’s Choice category, Bella Napoli’s Lobster Ravioli took first place, Matt & Tony’s All Day Kitchen + Bar’s Cornflake French Toast with Pecan Syrup took second, and Pork Barrel BBQ’s BBQ Nachos took third.
In the People’s Choice category, Spice Kraft Indian Bistro’s Avocado Banana and Beet Chaat took first place, Bella Napoli’s Lobster Ravioli took second, and Pork Barrel BBQ’s BBQ Nachos took third. The event, hosted by the Del Ray Business Association, took a new form this year with festival attendees traveling to each restaurant over a three-day period. In past years, participating restaurants offered single-day tastings at one location.