Taste of Del Ray winners announced

Following a weekend of eating and voting, the Taste of Del Ray festival announced winners in the 13th annual celebration of cuisine in the Del Ray neighborhood.

In the Judge’s Choice category, Bella Napoli’s Lobster Ravioli took first place, Matt & Tony’s All Day Kitchen + Bar’s Cornflake French Toast with Pecan Syrup took second, and Pork Barrel BBQ’s BBQ Nachos took third.