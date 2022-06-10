Tending to the future: Nurse Aide Program offers career training for ACHS participants

A large part of the program requires students to complete 50 hours of clinical work. Hippolyte-Walter said that work is done outside of school and with Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria.

“With nursing homes, it’s like you are completely caring for someone, all around. It is not only feeding and making sure they are well dressed but it is also bathing them and just cleaning them up and things like that,” Andzie-Mensah said. “So, I feel like a lot of the things that surprised me there, how hands-on it was, I surprised myself. I didn’t think that I could do these things but I feel like the program helped me really mature and see these people and really feel for them, so it really improved my care.”

She admits the clinical work required prioritizing life and activities.

“A lot of the clinical rotations we had to do were eight-hour shifts or on the weekends. So, it took weekends. It took waking up very early. But I feel like balancing it wasn’t the hardest part. It is more of, if you really want to do it, you will find ways to succeed in that,” Andzie-Mensah said.