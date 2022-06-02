The season for poetry

Signs of spring

By Cecelia McCormack

lush green leaves open

with life

ready for the joy

of spring yet to come

subtle yet brilliantly

bold

in their confidence of yellow,

pink

gold

flowers,

they stand

proud and tall

the truest sign of

spring

the light breeze turning

and tousling up

feelings of pure

happiness that

is surely spring

For those who don’t know what to do with a book

By Cole Evelyn

Grab a book

Fall in love with the pages

Observe the pictures

Pay attention to the words

Look at the title

Find something you want to

find

Look into the author’s history

And finally most importantly

Enjoy your book

Spring

By Samantha Starzman

Spring a wonderful time of

year

The flowers grow and appear

But not for me moving season

is here

We pack our bags

and get ready to leave another

home

I ask myself where will we go

I say goodbye to my dearest

friends

Hoping I’ll see them again

I am the new kid at school

every year

Why can’t we find a house that

suits us

all year round

I wish we would make a

decision now

Spring

By Allen Akiyama

The pansies come back, and

rain comes down

And the return of the tulips

makes it hard to frown

Everyone comes with short

sleeves and pants

And the allergies come back

from the plants

The soccer and baseball are

started or resumed

And In spring love and

happiness are fused

Everyone is happy and

delighted

They make the season look so

excited

The new leaves on the trees

are bright and green

For this is the bright and

loving season of spring

If I owned the world

By Desmond Doyle

If I owned the world I would

Get rid of money, just give

everyone a normal sized house

Give everybody a job of their

choice

Clean the ocean

Make surfing a sport

If I owned the world I would

Stop cutting down trees

Help cure cancer and Covid 19

Stop making animal skin

chairs and rugs

If I owned the world I would

Stop making plastic junk

Reach Mars

Make a 33rd season of The

Simpsons

I would do all this is if I owned

the world

Spring is here

By Robert Easton

It’s that time of year

When the geese fly home

Baby foxes everywhere

SPRING IS HERE!

It’s that time of year

When my birthday rolls

around

The birds are chirping,

The bees are buzzing

Yes I know it’s not Summer

But WHO CARES

It’s that time of year

It’s that time of year

When the sun comes out

The cats are meowing and

rolling around

All the dogs are barking with

their tongues hanging out

It’s that time of year…

WHEN SPRING IS HERE

Spring

By Cooper Johnson

Rain is pouring down

Pitter patter says the rain

Rain rain go away

Cherry trees budding

Bullfrogs croaking in a pond

Tulips are blooming

Baseball bats cracking

Soccer players scoring goals

Golf balls hitting flags

St. Patrick’s Day fun

Leprechauns shining

some shoes

Wearing green

all day

April pranks all day

He talks to me and tricks me

April fools he said

Easter hunts begin

Easter’s family fun time

Big Easter egg hunts

The writers are fifth grade students at Grace Episcopal School.