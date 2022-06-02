The season for poetry

Signs of spring
By Cecelia McCormack
lush green leaves open
with life
ready for the joy
of spring yet to come
subtle yet brilliantly
bold
in their confidence of yellow,
pink
gold
flowers,
they stand
proud and tall
the truest sign of
spring
the light breeze turning
and tousling up
feelings of pure
happiness that
is surely spring
For those who don’t know what to do with a book
By Cole Evelyn
Grab a book
Fall in love with the pages
Observe the pictures
Pay attention to the words
Look at the title
Find something you want to
find
Look into the author’s history
And finally most importantly
Enjoy your book
Spring
By Samantha Starzman
Spring a wonderful time of
year
The flowers grow and appear
But not for me moving season
is here
We pack our bags
and get ready to leave another
home
I ask myself where will we go
I say goodbye to my dearest
friends
Hoping I’ll see them again
I am the new kid at school
every year
Why can’t we find a house that
suits us
all year round
I wish we would make a
decision now
Spring
By Allen Akiyama
The pansies come back, and
rain comes down
And the return of the tulips
makes it hard to frown
Everyone comes with short
sleeves and pants
And the allergies come back
from the plants
The soccer and baseball are
started or resumed
And In spring love and
happiness are fused
Everyone is happy and
delighted
They make the season look so
excited
The new leaves on the trees
are bright and green
For this is the bright and
loving season of spring
If I owned the world
By Desmond Doyle
If I owned the world I would
Get rid of money, just give
everyone a normal sized house
Give everybody a job of their
choice
Clean the ocean
Make surfing a sport
If I owned the world I would
Stop cutting down trees
Help cure cancer and Covid 19
Stop making animal skin
chairs and rugs
If I owned the world I would
Stop making plastic junk
Reach Mars
Make a 33rd season of The
Simpsons
I would do all this is if I owned
the world
Spring is here
By Robert Easton
It’s that time of year
When the geese fly home
Baby foxes everywhere
SPRING IS HERE!
It’s that time of year
When my birthday rolls
around
The birds are chirping,
The bees are buzzing
Yes I know it’s not Summer
But WHO CARES
It’s that time of year
It’s that time of year
When the sun comes out
The cats are meowing and
rolling around
All the dogs are barking with
their tongues hanging out
It’s that time of year…
WHEN SPRING IS HERE
Spring
By Cooper Johnson
Rain is pouring down
Pitter patter says the rain
Rain rain go away
Cherry trees budding
Bullfrogs croaking in a pond
Tulips are blooming
Baseball bats cracking
Soccer players scoring goals
Golf balls hitting flags
St. Patrick’s Day fun
Leprechauns shining
some shoes
Wearing green
all day
April pranks all day
He talks to me and tricks me
April fools he said
Easter hunts begin
Easter’s family fun time
Big Easter egg hunts
The writers are fifth grade students at Grace Episcopal School.