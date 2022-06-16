The Zappa Band plays The Birchmere

Now, for the first time, the Zappa Band is launching a headlining tour across North America, with The Birchmere on Sunday as one of its stops.

The Zappa Band consists mostly of former members of Zappa’s previous bands. They include guitarist and lead vocalist Ray White; guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist Mike Keneally; bassist Scott Thunes; keyboardist, saxist and vocalist Robert Martin; guitarist Jamie Kime and drummer and vocalist Joe Travers.

Each musician played either in the studio and on the road with Zappa himself, or in Zappa Plays Zappa, a tribute band led by Zappa’s son Dweezil Zappa. White, who is the longest-standing member of Zappa’s band, told the Times that the group’s conception and subsequent tour came about organically.

The group opened for progressive rock band King Crimson in 2021 and were widely well-received. Because of the positive response and natural dynamic among the members, they wanted to keep playing together.

“The genesis for this tour came out of that, because when we came out the house was full for the opening act, which was unusual,” White said. “It was really cool. There was something happening. Then there was the move to do this tour, and it’s not a long tour, but it’s the beginning of something.”

Reflecting on the past

In 1976 White was playing with electric blues singer Lady Bianca, who recommended him to Zappa. White secured an audition, in which Zappa asked if he could sing.

“I told a big lie. I said, ‘a little bit,’” White, who now sings lead vocals with the Zappa Band, said. “The manager walks over, walks me across the big rehearsal floor, starts breaking down the pay and all that stuff. I had the gig and these guys were still trying out back there.”