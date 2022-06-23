What is a Poet Laureate?

For the City of Alexandria, the aim of the poet laureate program is “to promote appreciation of poetry as an art form; to encourage creative writing and reading of all forms of literature; and to promote literacy through poetry.” During each

year of the three-year term, the poet laureate is expected to write two to four

poems that contribute to marking seminal events in Alexandria’s culture and history; my first such activity was to read an original poem at the commemoration of one of Alexandria’s two documented lynchings, in honor of Joseph McCoy. The poet laureate also offers an original poem at Alexandria’s Birthday Celebration in July.

Other poet laureate responsibilities include participating in judging the “DASHing Words in Motion” poetry contest – writing a poem for it – and holding poetry workshops and readings to involve the community. Poets laureate are given leeway to pursue special projects, like working with students in Alexandria City Public Schools and libraries, offering programs in recreation and senior centers, reaching out to the diverse communities in Alexandria, celebrating National Poetry Month through various activities, attending and participating in events held by civic organizations in the city, writing a column for one of the local newspapers and judging poetry contests or initiating programs for particular communities, such as youth, women or the incarcerated.

Poets bring their own strengths and interests to the table. For fulfilling these duties, the poet laureate is given an honorarium of $500 annually, with an additional $500 available for organizing two workshops for the community.

A little about me: I have lived in northern Virginia since 1981 and in Alexandria for the last 11 years. I have always loved reading and writing poetry, and a number of my poems are published in literary journals and anthologies as well as in a poetry chapbook. My family is Palestinian; my parents were refugees who fled Palestine in 1948 and later settled in Syria, then Lebanon, then the United States, where we immigrated when I was 10.