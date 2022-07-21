Aces head into playoffs: Team secures 10-4 win over Giants, second place standing in league

The Alexandria Aces defeated the Gaithersburg Giants 10-4 at the city’s Frank Mann Field on Saturday, ending their three-game losing streak and helping them clinch a spot in the upcoming league playoffs. The victory has put the Aces back on a winning path for the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League Championship Series that will be held July 29 to 31, where they will compete against six other teams located in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan areas. The Aces now hold second place with a 20-10 record, trailing only last year’s champion Bethesda Big Train, which stands at 24-8 and has won the majority of league championships. Saturday’s game was an important one for the team, according to Assistant Coach Jennifer Hammond, with the Aces bouncing back from their three previous losses to continue one of their best seasons in the organization’s history. “I am thrilled because we started getting the big hits again and we started coming up with the rallies that we needed the last few games,” Hammond said. “It’s been a little bit of a challenge, but the guys are grinding and they know that this is the time of year that we really have to dig deep.” The summer collegiate team, which recruits players from college baseball teams all around the country and even outside of the United States, attracted a crowd of about 40 fans at the game, many of whom were families with little league players. Young children and parents wearing their “Prime Time Aces” shirts, representing Alexandria’s little league team, crowded the stands and weathered the heat to cheer on the college players.

Several young girls and teenagers also sported their “DC Girls Baseball” shirts in honor of “Girls and Women in Baseball Day,” a sponsorship event hosted by the Aces for Saturday’s game. The event highlighted the few all-girls baseball programs in the area, and honored Assistant Coach Hammond, the only female coach in Cal Ripken League history. After tying 1-1 in the first two innings, the Aces secured a 3-2 lead over the Giants by the end of the fourth inning. The Aces then scored five runs in the seventh inning with two doubles and a triple. Seventh-inning runs by outfielder Mike Eze and infielders Adam Tellier and Connor Offshack, along with hits from infielders Brendan Harrity and Eddie Hacopian, boosted the Aces’ lead to 10-4, which the Aces pitchers upheld by shutting out the Giants during the last two innings. Eze, a rising junior who plays for Georgetown University during the school year, credited the team’s pitchers for his successful outfield performance and praised the batters for a series of hits later in the game. “The pitchers were really throwing strikes today, helping us out as defenders, getting balls hit right to us,” Eze said. “And our hitters did really well on scrapping runs.” Head Coach Chris Berset hopes the momentum from Saturday’s win will continue to energize the players as they enter the playoffs and help them “all come together.” “We’re going to try and make a push for it,” Berset said. “I told these guys we develop early and then at the end of the season, we’re here to win this thing. It’s going to take a collective group effort, but we got the guys to do it.”