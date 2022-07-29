ACPS School Board appoints interim superintendent

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria School Board appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools at their July 28 meeting.

Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources and joined the district in July 2021. Previously, she served as both the ACPS acting chief and executive director of human resources.

Starting on Sept. 1, Kay-Wyatt will replace current Superintendent Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D., who announced his resignation on June 10 after mounting concerns among parents regarding his perceived aversion to media and parent inquiry, handling of violence in schools and approach to COVID-19 safety.

At ACPS, Kay-Wyatt spearheaded the staff vaccination effort and testing requirement process last fall. She also helped keep schools and offices open this year while simultaneously navigating critical staff shortages.

During Kay-Wyatt’s appointment at the meeting, Chair Meagan Alderton praised her work in human resources, particularly throughout the pandemic, and expressed excitement for what she’ll accomplish next year.

“It’s really been great to see her unique perspective to work in leading human resources from an instructional lens, knowing exactly how schools work and using that knowledge to make sure that we are doing our best in human resources to supply our schools with the staffing that we need,” Alderton said.

Kay-Wyatt’s career spans 26 years. Before joining the district, she worked in human resources at Spotsylvania Public Schools, served as principal and assistant principal at Fredericksburg City Public Schools and served as a special education teacher at both Culpepper County Schools and FCPS.

“We’re thankful that she’s here, we’re thankful for her leadership, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing what Dr. Kay-Wyatt will do to help us move along because I know she will be amazing,” Alderton said. “It won’t be easy, but [she is] here for the cause and here for the fight.”

Kay-Wyatt’s contract includes a monthly salary of $21,383, according to a news release, and the board will immediately begin the search process for a permanent superintendent.

Kay-Wyatt’s contract extends through June 30, 2023 or until a permanent superintendent is hired.