All about monkeypox

In today’s internet age, unlimited information is at our fingertips. We can essentially look up any subject matter, anywhere in the world, and become well-versed about any topic. But one drawback to this is sometimes the information we have access to may not be completely accurate.

Never has this been more relevant than during a worldwide pandemic. Over the past three years, COVID-19 has dominated news headlines.

This is slowly evolving. Over the past few months, we are seeing more and more articles and news reports about monkeypox. While there is a tremendous amount of information available online about monkeypox, how can we be sure that the information we are reading about is accurate? Let’s talk about some basics of monkeypox and discuss what we do know and what we don’t know yet.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral infection that causes a rash that is very similar to smallpox. It is classified as a zoonotic infection — an infectious disease that is spread from animal to humans. One of the reasons why we are so concerned about monkeypox is that the virus has evolved to human-to-human spread. While the rash that monkeypox causes can look similar to chickenpox, these viruses are unrelated.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

There are two main types of transmission that can occur: animal-to-human and human-to-human. Animal- to-human transmission usually occurs through contact with an infected animal’s bodily fluid, or through a bite. Less commonly, it can also occur through eating raw or minimally processed meat that comes from wild animals in certain regions of the world.