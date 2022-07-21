APD accepting Police Academy applications

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]
The Alexandria Police Department is officially accepting applications for the 47th session of the Community Police Academy, according to a news release.
The Community Police Academy teaches residents about the ins and outs of policing, from administrative philosophies to guiding principles of the law and ethical conduct. According to the release, sessions will offer a combination of lectures and interactive activities, as well as cover subjects like patrol operations, gangs, crime prevention and crime scene investigations.
Beginning on Sept. 7, sessions will be held every Wednesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at APD’s headquarters. A graduation ceremony will take place on Nov. 9.
Participants who graduate from the program are asked to donate at least 10 hours of volunteer service to the city. Class size is limited to 15 participants, who must be at least 21 years old and commit to attending all seven sessions.
For more information on the application process, visit police-department/community-police-academy. The deadline to apply is Aug. 5.