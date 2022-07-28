Athletic field lights saga continues

“We are pretty much at capacity now, and we know that the programs are continuing to grow both from the community level and the ACPS level,” Browand said. “For the fields, we expect to get approximately three hours of additional use per day on average, which if you reach this potential, could be an additional 1,100 hours of additional use.”

However, the proposal prompted significant backlash from several community members who live near the fields. Many opponents to the new lights spoke out about how adding lighting could exacerbate problems the neighborhoods already face, such as trash, excessive noise, illegal parking and inappropriate activity on or near the fields.

“I and a hundred other people are negatively impacted by one of these fields that you guys are looking at,” Susan Nelson, who lives across from Francis Hammond, said at the meeting. “I have pictures, if anyone wants to see, of feces, trash; my one neighbor has witnessed guys the other night peeing on the side of the school multiple times … It is out of control.”