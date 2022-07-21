COVID-19 data trends reveal Latinos have best mortality rate

COVID-19 outcomes in Virginia as a whole are more dire for all three ethnic groups than in Alexandria.

The white death rate per case of COVID-19 in Alexandria is between that of Blacks and Latinos, at .66%, with 85 deaths out of 12,873 cumulative cases, according to data found on the Virginia Department of Health website. The white death rate per case in Alexandria is 69% higher than that of Latinos, while the Black death rate per case is 110% higher than the Latino death rate.

In Alexandria, Blacks have a death rate of .82% per case of COVID-19, with 61 total deaths out of 7,427 cumulative cases of COVID-19 through July 18, 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. The Black death rate per COVID-19 case is more than double that of Latinos in Alexandria, as Latinos have a death rate of .39% per case of COVID-19, with 30 deaths out of 7,712 cumulative cases.

Latinos in Alexandria and statewide have by far the lowest death rate per COVID-19 cases of the three main ethnic groups of whites, Latinos and Blacks, while Blacks have the worst outcome per case in Alexandria. Perhaps the most shocking data point is that whites have the worst outcome per COVID-19 case statewide of Virginia’s three major ethnic groups.

Whites have the worst mortality rate per case throughout Virginia of the three groups, according to data on the Virginia Department of Health website. The white death rate per case of COVID-19 statewide is 1.58%, with 14,046 deaths out of 887,894 cumulative cases. This is almost three times the .57% death rate of Latinos, who have suffered 1,041 deaths out of 182,428 cumulative cases.

The Black death rate per case of COVID-19 statewide is slightly better than that of whites, at 1.35%, with 4,770 deaths out of 353,114 cumulative cases. This death rate is more than twice that of Latinos statewide.

According to Talis, it is difficult to discern trends from the raw numbers provided by the Virginia Health Department.

Talis said that the most important factors the Alexandria Health Department looks for when determining causalities between racial and ethnic groups include age, underlying health factors and other factors that might be relevant to the time at which the data was collected.

“From our standpoint, there [are] a lot of things to consider in that equation to really understand ‘is that difference that we are seeing right now statistically significant?’… and that it’s not just chance or numbers, but really shows a statistical difference, and then thinking about how we would consider age and some other factors to really determine what is going on,” Talis said.

Talis said the AHD will be working to better understand these and other COVID-19 outcomes.

“[The Alexandria Health Department] is going to be doing a deeper dive later this year to really look at that cross-section of ‘who’s been most impacted by COVID in our community?’ and ‘what could be some contributing factors to that?’” Talis said. “It’s really important to do because all of the other conditions and diseases in Alexandria haven’t stopped because of COVID, and so really understanding who is impacted and why will also help us address some of those other chronic conditions and concerns that continue to exist here.”