Double murder suspect charged with burglary

Two men were shot to death the morning of July 16 after a botched residential burglary at 7:28 a.m. in the Assembly Alexandria apartment complex in the 100 to 200 blocks of Century Drive, according to a police report.

The victims, Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman, 48, and Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, 24, were innocent bystanders to the burglary when they were both shot in the head by suspect Francis Deonte Rose, 27.

The suspect is in custody on burglary charges and police said other charges are expected.

According to ALXnow, Alexandria police radio traffic at the time suggested that the burglary suspect was the ex-boyfriend of an apartment resident and was known to carry a gun.