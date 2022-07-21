Double murder suspect charged with burglary

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]
Two men were shot to death the morning of July 16 after a botched residential burglary at 7:28 a.m. in the Assembly Alexandria apartment complex in the 100 to 200 blocks of Century Drive, according to a police report.
The victims, Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman, 48, and Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, 24, were innocent bystanders to the burglary when they were both shot in the head by suspect Francis Deonte Rose, 27.
The suspect is in custody on burglary charges and police said other charges are expected.
According to ALXnow, Alexandria police radio traffic at the time suggested that the burglary suspect was the ex-boyfriend of an apartment resident and was known to carry a gun.
This is not the first time Rose has been in trouble with the law, as he has previously been arrested in D.C. and Arlington County.
In D.C., he was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, bench warrant, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of an unregistered firearm. In Arlington a year later, he was charged with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine and fentanyl as well as possession of a gun and ammunition by someone convicted of a felony within the past 10 years, according to ALXnow. Rose was released from jail in Arlington after these charges were dropped following a judge’s decision to suppress evidence that the judge ruled had been illegally obtained, ALXnow reported.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information should reach out to APD Detective Stephen Riley via phone at 703-746-6225, email at [email protected] or call the non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.