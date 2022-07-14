Filling in the blanks: True to our vision amid change

Preparing for what lies ahead, there is no doubt that ACPS will remain true to its vision. Our mission has been clearly outlined in our 2025 Strategic Plan: Equity for All and our strategic goals are not negotiable. As the school division moves forward, we can pride ourselves on having a strong and experienced leadership team who truly believes in our mission, is ready to empower our staff and is prepared to inspire our students.

As we embark on an era of change, we can look forward to some exciting developments in our efforts to strengthen our relationships with our ACPS families, staff and broader community. The ACPS website redesign project will bolster and streamline communication efforts within the division, as it becomes fully operational at the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

The new website will help to open the lines of communication with all ACPS families by providing high-quality automated translations. The redesign also ensures all content meets Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines and will become a vital platform, allowing us to share stories highlighting ACPS students, staff and programs in multimedia formats.

We will also be launching ParentSquare. This new platform will allow families to receive all announcements from the division and from their children’s schools and teachers in one place. Perhaps most importantly, ParentSquare will offer instant two-way translation, allowing families and teachers to send and receive messages in their preferred language.