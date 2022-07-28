Heyday Skincare opens in Old Town

Facial spa Heyday Skincare will open its second DMV location at 815 King St. on July 29.

The skincare shop provides 50-minute customizable facials by Heyday’s Skin Therapists, all licensed estheticians, and has been deemed “best facial” by New York Magazine.

Founded in 2015, the New York-based brand currently has 11 locations throughout the United States, including a location in Bethesda Row, Maryland which it opened in August 2021. Heyday plans to open more than 300 shops by 2026, including additional locations in the DMV.