Heyday Skincare opens in Old Town

By Liana Hardy | [email protected]
Facial spa Heyday Skincare will open its second DMV location at 815 King St. on July 29.
The skincare shop provides 50-minute customizable facials by Heyday’s Skin Therapists, all licensed estheticians, and has been deemed “best facial” by New York Magazine.
Founded in 2015, the New York-based brand currently has 11 locations throughout the United States, including a location in Bethesda Row, Maryland which it opened in August 2021. Heyday plans to open more than 300 shops by 2026, including additional locations in the DMV.
Heyday will provide opening offers and sales for first-time facials, membership and facial enhancements.