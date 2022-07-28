Historic marker placed at GW

Last Saturday, the George Washington High School Alumni Association dedicated a Virginia Historic Marker on the front campus of George Washington Middle School, commemorating the historical significance of the former high school.

The outdoor ceremony took place near the old front entrance on the grounds facing Mount Vernon Avenue; approximately 50 people attended the unveiling, including Vice Mayor Amy Jackson and several past graduates from as early as 1941.

The plaque reads in full, “The City of Alexandria purchased 15.5 acres here in 1933 and opened George Washington High School in 1935. For two decades this was the city’s only public high school for white students. The Art Deco-style building was constructed with funding from the Federal Emergency Administration of Public Works, a New Deal agency that helped modernize the nation’s infrastructure during the Great Depression. Later expanded, the school served as an important community gathering place for the arts and athletics. Alexandria’s school system was desegregated in 1965. This campus, which closed as a four-year high school in 1971 and later became a middle school, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”