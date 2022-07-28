Home profile: Making room

“[The kitchen has] been such a great space because it’s small but it functions well,” Elizabeth said. “Having marble is really nice to work with, and I don’t do much baking but if I did, I’m sure I’d like it even more because people love it for baking or bread making.”

“I really like the marble. It just looks really classic,” Michael added.

The couple also spent a significant amount of time redoing various closets, cabinets and bookshelves to maximize space. To the left of the front door, in the living room, are two sets of closets that the couple had put in several years ago.

But rather than procuring all new materials for the closets, Elizabeth and Michael asked a carpenter to use hardware from one of the basement doors they ended up replacing.

“Being a designer, and my husband is very interested in architecture as well, we wanted to preserve as much as possible of the original house,” Elizabeth said. “So, we were like, ‘we’re putting in new [basement doors], have the carpenter [use] what is already existing.’”