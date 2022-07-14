Inova Alexandria Hospital celebrates 150th anniversary

In December 1872, an Alexandria resident named Julia Johns recognized a need in the community for a medical facility following the arrival of a sailor with typhoid fever. There was nowhere in the city to quarantine those with the disease, causing widespread community concern about a potential epidemic. So Johns and a group of local women took matters into their own hands.

“It was this dedicated band of women, led by Julia Johns, who saw a need in the community,” Mary Ryan, current president of the Board of Lady Managers, said. “The healthcare needs of the community were not being met, and that’s why they took the initiative of founding this.”

The women in the group, who together called themselves the Board of Lady Managers, met to “consider a formation of a society to establish and control a hospital for the sick,” according to the board’s website. The group was subsequently granted a charter from the Commonwealth of Virginia on Dec. 23, 1872, and thus, the hospital – then known as the Alexandria Infirmary – was born.

Managed by the Board of Lady Managers, the infirmary opened in March 1873 at Duke and South Fairfax Streets in a townhome owned by Johns’ father, an Episcopal bishop. This would be the first of six locations.

“It was shaky, to be honest with you, because they didn’t have a lot of money and they didn’t have a lot of support [at first],” Ryan said. “But they did have the support of some local physicians who contributed their time. They moved from one site to another until they finally established themselves at the Duke Street location of the Alexandria Hospital.”

After the first year of service, the board learned that the 54 treated patients were not enough to meet expenses and consequently the infirmary almost closed. Johns, however, called on community members to donate items such as food, medicine, sheets and blankets.