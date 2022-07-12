Janice Mae Thomas of Alexandria passed away at the age of 75 on March 18,
2022. Janice had two sisters and one brother and was born on February 18,1947 in
Omaha, Nebraska. After high school she ventured to Washington, D.C., where she
worked and retired after many years with the government at the Navy Supply Systems
Command. The simple pleasures in life gave Jan happiness. Her cheerfulness, many
kindnesses and sense of humor brought great joy to many people. She will be missed
greatly.
Janice Mae Thomas
