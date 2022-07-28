Man attempts to bring loaded firearm

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]
TSA agents at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) stopped an Alexandria man from attempting to bring a handgun loaded with nine bullets through a security checkpoint on Monday, according to a news release.
The man had told authorities that he had gone to the firing range days earlier and he forgot the loaded handgun was in his laptop bag, according to the release.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police confiscated the man’s gun and bullets and cited him on a weapons charge, according to the release.