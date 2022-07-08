Next steps for Taylor Run

“Those projects basically remove all the natural features in a stream, including the stream itself. And what’s immediately adjacent to the stream like wetlands, trees, vegetation and animals, everything is gone,” Simmons said. “And the reason is because the stream is completely rebuilt. Natural Channel Design, by definition, is adding many, many tons of fillers into the stream, which they pack into the stream to raise the banks.” Engagement and negotiation period The conversation around what projects need to be done and how to go about doing them is still in the public engagement stage. Jesse Maines, stormwater division chief in Alexandria’s Department of Transportation & Environmental Services, said that the city is working through an important first phase of engagement right now. “We have met on site with people, small groups we have met virtually. And we’ve shared a lot of information and got a lot of feedback. And we shared all that with council. And they said, ‘Okay, we’re hearing a lot from residents as well. So, we’re directing you all to pause on these projects. Pause what you’re doing right now, and work through the Environmental Policy Commission, or EPC, and work with them to talk about alternative approaches or alternative designs.’ So that’s where we’re at right now, the first phase of engagement through EPC,” Maines said.

In 2008, the city had conducted stream assessments to determine which local streams needed to be worked on. In 2019, the city then assessed streams again and prioritized ones that would need the most restoration, which included Strawberry Run and Taylor Run. The controversy started in 2020, when the city announced the NCD project to reduce pollutants and help the stream by raising the stream beds. This approach instantly received vociferous criticism from environmentalists because of concern about NCD’s track record in similar streams, the nearby wetlands and wildlife in Taylor Run and the failure of the prior project at Strawberry Run. The next phase, which is set to commence in mid to late summer, is to hold a number of stakeholder meetings to talk about alternative designs. This may include deciding to protect and stabilize current infrastructure, or building new designs. The amount of labor these different projects would require also will be discussed at these meetings. Once this brainstorming and discussion process is over and community opinions are heard, it will be time to go back to council and report the findings in the late fall and winter, Maines said. “The plans need to be feasible, affordable and meet the obligations. That’s the balance,” Mayor Justin Wilson said. “Everyone acknowledges that it is controversial. There is no unanimity of agreement on the strategy yet.”