Out of the attic: Alexandria and the Marquis

Historic Alexandria commemorates Bastille Day by remembering its connection to Gilbert du Mortier, more commonly known as the Marquis de Lafayette. In 1824, James Monroe invited Lafayette, then the last surviving major general of the American Revolutionary War, to visit the country whose independence he fought for almost 50 years earlier. The trip was scheduled to last four months, but Lafayette’s time was so in demand that he stayed in the United States from July 1824 to September 1825. For a substantial part of that time, he resided in Alexandria, then part of the District of Columbia.

By this time, he had not only experienced the American Revolution but the French Revolution as well. Initially a supporter of the Revolution, Lafayette enthusiastically helped author the Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen, often using the words of Thomas Jefferson as inspiration. He was also named the commander-in-chief of France’s National Guard after the storming of the Bastille. But in 1792, the French Revolution turned on Lafayette, and he fled with his family to the Austrian Netherlands. He was captured by Austrian troops and imprisoned for five years. Later, he refused to participate in Napoleon’s government or military, and while he returned to politics after the restoration of the Bourbon dynasty, he had left the legislature by the time he embarked for New York on July 13, 1824.