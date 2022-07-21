Pepe’s Pizza opens new location in Alexandria

By Liana Hardy | [email protected]
Alexandria celebrated the opening of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana’s second DMV location in Alexandria Commons Shopping Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 18.
Attendees to the ribbon cutting ceremony included Vice Mayor Amy Jackson, City Councilor John Chapman and Chamber of Commerce CEO Joe Haggerty.
The business, widely known as “Pepe’s Pizza,” is the originator of New Haven-style pizza, characterized by a crispy and slightly charred crust. The new Alexandria restaurant is modeled after the original New Haven location, featuring a 104,000-pound brick oven and a “paddle area” where pizzaiolos – trained Italian pizza makers – create the pizzas on an oak wood table and use 16-foot-long paddles to place them in the oven.
The 97-year-old, family-owned and operated eatery was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, after Pepe had immigrated to the United States in 1909 at the age of 16. The business opened its first DMV location in March at Bethesda’s Montgomery Mall.
“There’s a special energy and excitement in the DMV that aligns perfectly with our restaurant,” Sean Barry, general manager of Frank Pepe’s Alexandria, said. “The Bethesda community welcomed us with open arms and we are thrilled to soon debut in Alexandria.”