Pepe’s Pizza opens new location in Alexandria

Alexandria celebrated the opening of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana’s second DMV location in Alexandria Commons Shopping Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 18.

Attendees to the ribbon cutting ceremony included Vice Mayor Amy Jackson, City Councilor John Chapman and Chamber of Commerce CEO Joe Haggerty.

The business, widely known as “Pepe’s Pizza,” is the originator of New Haven-style pizza, characterized by a crispy and slightly charred crust. The new Alexandria restaurant is modeled after the original New Haven location, featuring a 104,000-pound brick oven and a “paddle area” where pizzaiolos – trained Italian pizza makers – create the pizzas on an oak wood table and use 16-foot-long paddles to place them in the oven.