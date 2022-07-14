RPCA to hold Teen Pool Party

The Alexandria Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Activities will host a Teen Pool Party at Warwick Pool on Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m., according to a news release.

The city will provide food, games, and music for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 at no cost.

RCPA previously held a Teen Pool Party at Chinquapin Rec Center’s Rixse Pool on July 9, after announcing the city would begin hosting pool nights for local teenagers. The city switched the event location to Chinquapin Rec Center after reports of inclement weather.