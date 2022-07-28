SBDC introduces website program

The Alexandria Small Business Development Center will open applications for its new website design program on 9 a.m. Friday in an effort to help small businesses create basic websites for free.

The ALX Small Biz Website Program will provide a basic WordPress website to selected small businesses in Alexandria, with a preference for disadvantaged and minority-owned businesses. The SBDC hopes to increase visibility of Alexandria small businesses with the new websites.

“An online presence is vital for small businesses to increase their connections with existing and potential customers, and it provides small business legitimacy and increased exposure,” according to the SBDC website.

In order to be eligible for the program, businesses must reside in the City of Alexandria, be registered to conduct business in Virginia, have an Alexandria Business License and be a client of the SBDC. Applicants must be for-profit small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and no current business website. Businesses who apply cannot be currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings and must be in good standing with the City of Alexandria.