Secrets of the steam oven

That’s exactly how adding steam to your quiver of cooking tools will have you thinking. It’s always an effort to learn something new but if what you’re learning is how to make food easier to cook and better tasting, why not? And learning something new is invigorating. The best steam ovens allow you to not bother learning. Enter the kind of food and its weight, and the brain inside the machine cooks it perfectly for you. There is a steam oven for every budget.

Convection cooking still confuses some people, but it just means a regular oven with a fan to move the air around for better temperature consistency. When you add steam to convection cooking, it tenderizes food while retaining moisture. Then switch to bake or broil mode to bring it to a golden brown and delicious finish. Vegetarians and omnivores alike will marvel at the ease, speed and results achieved in a steam oven.

Americans are used to large ovens. Combi-steam ovens are typically only 24” wide, though full-size ones are available. It’s natural for someone to look at a steam oven and say, “That’s too small for me,” but it’s an illusion. Most family meals are easily made in the 24” ovens, with three or four racks, though you must learn how to time what goes in when. Convection steam cooking eliminates the need for a large cavity. To cook a very large turkey or roast you will need a full size oven. Miele makes them in three sizes. The small ones handle up to a 14-pound turkey or roast. The largest is as big as a standard American oven.

There are two methods for getting the water into the oven: reservoir and plumbed. The reservoir method uses a pitcher-like vessel that holds the water. There is a valve that automatically dispenses water as it is needed into the steam generator. Beneath the oven is a drip tray that is removed after cooking for disposal in the sink.