Poor Robert’s Ruminations: Seinfeld, Dr. Atkins and me

The first sign of trouble was in the form of a lawsuit from Stephen’s previous employer. It seems that Stephen had a non-compete clause in his contract that he neglected to tell me about. After settling the case, profits from the New York branch of my agency were slow to materialize.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration was giving the Sponge fits. The new Sponge factory was not up to snuff and serious alterations were needed. We were busy publicizing the fact that the Sponge was coming back, and the Sponge people were busy not paying us for our efforts. This went on for a few months until I finally cut them off.

But we still had Atkins, and the fees were starting to become substantial. It seemed that everyone in the U.S. was on a low-carb diet. Eat all the steak, hamburger, sausage and cheese that you want. You will lose weight!

Halfway through our New York adventure, Dr. Atkins suddenly died. The official cause of death was his slipping on a patch of ice and cracking his head. That did not stop the worldwide press from gleefully speculating that he had actually died from a heart attack caused by his unconventional diet. Now, the Atkins folks needed our PR services more than ever. Stephen assured me that the good doctor’s demise would not affect our business.