Simpson Field to remain recreational space

Rief then asked whether the two additional acres, which make up the baseball fields, could be used if the board and council decide that they want to construct a new school at the site. Staff said it could.

Rief said the feasibility study was conducted a long time ago and that she would like to see more information to reach a conclusion on whether or not there could be a successful construction of a new elementary school at this site.

“That said, I do think we have a very ambitious Capital Improvement Program over the next 10 years. We’re planning on modernizing a number of different school sites and adding capacity that way, and we don’t have a plan in our 10 year CIP to add a school to this site.”

“We’re certainly limited in the space that we can build schools in the city,” member Abdel-Rahman Elnoubi said. “We’re also limited in the space we can use for rec activity and for fields.”

Gulick said it is important to make sure that the language is right.

“We don’t want to give it [the field] away forever; we’re just letting it be used a little more effectively for at least the next 10 years. And so that making sure that language is correct so that when it is time in 10 or 15, or 20 or 50 years for ACPS to build a school on that site, we have the city’s full support,” Gulick said.

Hutchings then further explained his recommendation to the board.

“What I was hoping was that the board does ensure we keep that 10 year minimum mark so that we’re not saying, ‘permanently this space we don’t want.’ We don’t want to put ourselves in a situation where, 10 years from now, there’s another board and none of us are sitting around this table … so we don’t want to just give things away, but we understand there’s a need right now for field space,” Hutchings said.