The big picture: Learn the latest trends in real estate

What we are seeing this summer as the rates rise a bit is perhaps a stabilization in rates, and thereby, a balancing of the marketplace. No one anticipates that rates will increase to the levels of the 1980s. Is it possible we could see rates looking like the early 2000s again?

Potential buyers will do well to consider that they may be paying a higher interest rate this summer than they would have last summer, but this year – they are not likely to need to use an Escalation Agreement in their Offer to Purchase and may not have to compete with a bevy of other buyers interested in the same home.