Virginia approves budget for city projects

The Virginia General Assembly awarded funds towards Alexandria renewal and restoration projects in the Commonwealth’s Biennial Budget, which Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed on June 22.

The 2023-2024 budget bill, which the General Assembly approved during a Special Session on June 1, will provide $40 million for Alexandria’s Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) project, $500,000 to restore the Douglas Memorial Cemetery, and $4 million to construct the Senator John Warner Maritime Heritage Center.

The General Assembly also approved an amendment to the current budget that will ensure $50 million from American Rescue Plan Act funding to AlexRenew, the city’s wastewater authority that runs the CSO project.