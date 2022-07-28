Your Views: A loss of trust

As a member of the Stakeholders Committee to help select the new city manager, I was impressed by the breadth of substantive questions that were asked to the candidates. Foremost was the principle of trust, as one would expect for a leadership position in public service.

Having lived in Alexandria since the mid-1980s while stationed at the Pentagon when ashore, long sea deployments and war often took me away from home. It’s that cruel sea that teaches a captain why trust in those who lead is necessary – at sea and ashore. If leaders lose trust of those they oversee, order disintegrates – if not into chaos, then dereliction. Purposeful ships can eventually lose purpose.

Trust was particularly important for the city’s first public presentation to the Duke Street Corridor Advisory Group’s recent meeting. The city needed to earn back that trust because at the first presentation of the controversial Seminary Road Diet in 2018, the city’s main justification was that Seminary Road was “a corridor with a high number of KSI (killed or seriously injured) crashes.”

This was not true for the very safe mile where the diet was actually done on Seminary Road but, sadly, it was true for the part of Seminary Road on the other side of I-395. There, the median level of income was five times less, but its accident rate was 17 times moreover the same distance – but there were no road safety proposals for that section.