Your Views: Markham guilty of circular logic

To the editor:

This is in response to the column by Rev. Ian Markham, “Guns and America,” in the June 23 edition.

Markham posits that some arguments in the gun debate are weak and yet he com- mits the same error himself:

“And if you cannot drink alcohol until you are 21, waiting for your gun until then makes sense to me.”

That rationale opens up an entire can of worms of what the legal age should be for anything. I could just as easily argue using your rationale, that if you can buy a gun at 18 then you should be able to buy alcohol at 18. If you are considered an adult at 18 then you should be able to buy alcohol at 18. And if you can buy alcohol at 18 then you should be able to buy a gun at 18. The circular logic continues and continues and continues.

The United States military recruits and trains 18-year-olds to use weapons safely with death as a result of said weap-