A looming environmental injustice

Northern Virginia, and Alexandria in particular, are committed to equity and environmental justice. Our communities also need to stand up for other parts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, especially when people’s air quality and drinking water are at risk.

Why am I opposed to this mega-landfill, and why do I think Virginians should be against the construction? Because it is a matter of environmental justice.

Indeed, the project would put a landfill in a community that is a historically impoverished region – with nearly 20% of the residents living below the poverty line. In my view, this directly violates The Virginia Environmental Justice Act of 2020, which defines fair treatment as “the equitable consideration of all people whereby no group of people bears a disproportionate share of any negative environmental consequence resulting from an industrial, governmental, or commercial operation, program, or policy.”

Is it a coincidence that Cumberland County also has a significant Black population? A recent op-ed in the Richmond Times Dispatch noted that the planned site is close to a Virginia treasure and symbol of racial justice. Here is an excerpt from the Times Dispatch:

“In 1917, Booker T. Washington and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald set out to create schools that were designed to educate Black children, when no one else would take them in. … One of those schools, Pine Grove Elementary School, is located in Cumberland County. And the owners of the Green Ridge mega-landfill are planning to build the site right across the street …”