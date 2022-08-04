About Alexandria: Public sector hiring myths

Myth #2: Alexandria can pay below mar- ket rates and expect above average job performance because “everybody wants to live here.” Alexandria is an attractive community even with its sticker shock housing prices. However, the city is not the only attractive place to live in the United States or even in Northern Virginia. Civic pride will never offset hiring economics. It may finally be time to rethink the city’s desire to be “middle of the pack” in employee compensation.

Myth #3: Nobody who works here is good enough to be promoted. This myth arises when a person who has worked his or her way up in the city or ACPS administration becomes a candidate for a top position. It can be easy to discount the advantage of familiarity with the problem landscape and to focus on issues of personal style. The best organizations succeed in part because they find ways to accommodate excellent people who may be impolitic, eccentric or even difficult.

Myth #4: If we can hire a great person who knows nothing about our problems, they would all be solved. This delusion, often called the “The person on a white horse syndrome,” assumes that total unfamiliarity with Alexandria and its problems guarantees successful job performance. Unfortunately, this myth often combines with impatience about the time necessary to master a new position’s learning curve, which results in disappointment on all sides.