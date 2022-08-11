Alexandria Senators at bat

The Alexandria Senators, a youth baseball team for players 12 and under, competed in the world’s largest 12U tournament last week. The tournament was held in Cooperstown, New York – home to Cooperstown Dreams Park and the National Baseball Hall of Fame – with 88 12U teams from all over the country competing. The Alexandria Senators’ team consisted of 11 players: Pierce Beattie, Finn Coco, Samuel Dyck, Coulter Feehery, Eamonn Herbold, William Jones, Dylan Klotz, Jake Pisano, Turner Reid, Turner Sawyer and Coleman Todd, and was led by coaches Sherry Reilly and Andy Reid.

Each year the Senators team is handpicked by Reilly. This is the fourth year, with a year lost in between because of COVID-19, that Reilly has taken her young players to compete in the tournament in Cooperstown. All of the players on Reilly’s team are always Alexandria City players and have played in Little League at one point in their baseball careers, she said. Most players on the Senators currently are from the Alexandria Reds, a youth baseball organization founded in 2016 that aims to provide “affordable, competitive and fun” travel baseball to the Alexandria community and teach players the fundamentals of the game. The organization offers teams from ages 9 to 18. The Reds organization also has a JAG program for youth ages 15 to 18 that offers high school players growth, development and exposure opportunities. The goal, according to the Reds website, is to carve out a path for high school, college or professional baseball careers.