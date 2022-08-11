Assistance available for first-time homebuyers

Alexandria’s Office of Housing will provide an equity loan of up to $75,000 for first-time homebuyers looking to purchase 4862 Eisenhower Ave., #158.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom house, located at Exchange at Van Dorn Condominiums, is priced at $262,634. The Office of Housing recently increased the city’s shared equity loan, provided through Alexandria’s Flexible Homeownership Assistance Program, from $50,000 to $75,000.

To be eligible to purchase the house, homebuyers must live or work within the City of Alexandria and have a gross household income below the area median income. For one-person households, this means an income of less than $99,700, while two-person households must be below $113,900, three-person households below $128,100 and four-person households below $142,300.